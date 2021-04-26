Section IV high school football scores from Saturday, April 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the 4 games from our area this Saturday.

The headliner featured 2 5-0 teams coming in with Chenango Forks hosting Maine-Endwell.

The Blue Devils and Spartans battled in a tight one, with Forks holding a 14-12 lead over M-E at halftime.

However, Forks pulled away in the 2nd half as the Blue Devils finish the 2021 spring campaign a perfect 6-0 with a 35-12 win, dropping M-E to a highly-respectable 5-1.

Forks will carry a 19-game win streak into the fall season.

At Alumni Stadium, Binghamton held 2 different 2 score leads in the opening quarter against Norwich.

However, the Purple Tornado would shut out the Patriots the rest of the way as Norwich picked up the win, 41-20.

Norwich finishes the season 3-2, while Binghamton finishes 0-6.

Harpursville/Afton may not have ended their season with a perfect record, but they end it with a perfect game.

The Hornets were able to shut out Walton, 35-0 to conclude their season at 3-1, while Walton wraps up at 2-4.

And Delhi and Sidney absolutely went off in their final game of the season, combining for 126 points as the Bulldogs outlasted the Warriors, 72-54.

Delhi wraps up their season a perfect 5-0, while Sidney ends at 3-3.