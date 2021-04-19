Section IV high school football scores from Saturday, April 17, 2021

Now let’s take a check on the finals from this weekend’s high school football games in the area.

Chenango Forks returned to their perfect ways on Saturday as they shut out Vestal, 40-0, to improve to 5-0 heading into the season’s final week.

And their opponent in Week 6, Maine-Endwell, moved to 5-0 as well after squeaking by Union-Endicott, 28-23.

Susquehanna Valley is now 4-1 following a 37-20 win over Chenango Valley.

Tioga lost it’s bid for a perfect season after being knocked off by Newark Valley at home, 29-23.

Delhi took care of Harpursville/Afton, 30-14.

And lastly, Walton picked up a 36-16 victory over Deposit/Hancock.