Section IV high school football scores from Saturday, April 10, 2021

After having their 28-game win streak snapped the week prior, Susquehanna Valley got back in the win column after taking care of Windsor, 61-20.

The Sabers are now 3-1 on the year, with the Black Knights falling to 0-4.

Newark Valley fell to 2-2 following a 35-18 home loss to Horseheads in a rare Class Double-A versus Class D match up.

Vestal improved to 3-1 with a decisive 35-6 win over now 1-3 Johnson City.

Sidney and Oneonta are now both 2-2 after a shoot out of a game, with the Warriors edging out the Yellowjackets, 60-54.

Delhi moved to 3-0 after a 52-8 drubbing of 1-3 Walton.

And lastly, Maine-Endwell remained perfect this season as they beat Chenango Valley 49-14.