Here’s the rest of the finals from tonight’s games.

Ithaca picked up their 2nd win of the season as they beat Binghamton, 32-19.

#8 in Class C, Waverly, pounded Oneonta, 43-15. Deposit/Hancock outlasted Sidney, 26-20.

Delhi won a very low-scoring game as they shut out Sandy Creek, 7-0.

Vestal went on the road and took care of Owego, 34-13.

And the top team in Class D, Tioga, rolled over Bainbridge-Guilford, 61-8.