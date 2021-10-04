Section IV high school football scores from 10/2/21

Class D’s #11 Harpursville/Afton doubled up Walton, 28-14.

The Hornets move to 4-0, while the Warriors fall to 0-4.

Chenango Forks rolled past Oneonta 39-2.

The 6th-ranked Blue Devils improved to 3-1 on the year, with the Yellow Jackets falling to .500 at 2-2.

Newark Valley is now 3-1 after beating up on winless Dryden, 35-7.

Two state-ranked opponents going at it in Class C as #13 Waverly knocked off #7 Livonia, 27-8.

The Wolverines remain perfect on the season.

Another battle of ranked teams, in Class D this time, as #1 Tioga thrashed #14 Delhi, 55-0.

That was the Bulldogs 1st loss of the season, while the Tigers are now 4-0.

Only two home teams won on Saturday.

Elmira protected their home field as they beat Vestal, 28-14.

Golden Bears still looking for their 1st win.

And Deposit/Hancock with a solid home win over Bainbridge-Guilford, 38-28.