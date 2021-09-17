Section IV high school football scores, 9/17/21

The #2 team in Class D, Tioga, was able to move past Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour by a final of 27-14.

#14 Waverly survived a scare from Chenango Valley as the Wolverines pulled out a 17-7 win.

Newark Valley blew the doors off Bainbridge-Guilford, 62-3.

It took overtime, but Horseheads improved to 2-0 as they outlasted Elmira 17-14.

Chenango Forks rolled right through Dryden tonight, as the 6th-ranked Blue Devils picked up a 48-0 win.

Owego scored their first win of the season at Johnson City, 20-8.

And Norwich stuns Class C’s #8 Susquehanna Valley on the road, 14-12.