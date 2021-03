Taking a look at the final scores from high school football this past Saturday.

Chenango Valley and Johnson City are both 1-1 now after the Warriors beat the Wildcats, 27-14.

For the first time since becoming one school, Elmira lost to Horseheads, 26-8.

Elmira had been 14-0 against the Blue Raiders as the Elmira Express.

Walton survived Whitney Point in high-scoring showdown, 40-32.

Tioga drubbed Dryden, 40-6. And Owego shut out Waverly, 21-0.