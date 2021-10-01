Section IV high school football scores, 10/1/21

It was upset central tonight, and it didn’t stop with those games.

Let’s take a look at the rest of the final scores from across the area tonight.

Out by Schenectady, Binghamton fell to Section II’s Niskayuna, 33-20.

Horseheads knocked off #17 Corning 19-17.

The Hawks missed a last second field goal that would have won the game.

#12 Norwich had no issues with Sidney on the road as the Purple Tornado blow past the Warriors 55-16.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour defended their home turf with a 29-7 win over Owego.

And Susquehanna Valley was able to outlast Chenango Valley on the road, 20-14.