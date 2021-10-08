Section IV high school football schedule for Saturday, October 9

Here’s tomorrow’s schedule.
A large slate of games, with the first kicking off at 1.
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour will face Cobleskill-Richmondville of Section II.
That one will be played at Sidney High School.
Then, a handful of games at 1:30.
Something’s got to give in this one as 0-4 Binghamton hosts 0-4 Vestal, with the winner getting their 1st victory of the year.
#9 Maine-Endwell will aim to bounce back at home against Class B opponent, Owego.
Two games from Class D as well.
Deposit/Hancock taking on #11 Harpursville/Afton, and someone is getting win #1 here as well as Sidney heads to Walton.
Orange jersey game for #20 Union-Endicott as they welcome in Ithaca.
And the weekend wraps up under the lights in Dryden as the Lions welcome in 10th-ranked Waverly.