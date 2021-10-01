Section IV high school football schedule for Saturday, October 2

Here’s a check on the schedule for tomorrow afternoon.

Four games beginning at 1:30 in Section IV.

Bainbridge-Guilford hits the road to take on Deposit/Hancock.

Walton will welcome in the 11th-ranked team in Class D, Harpursville/Afton.

Vestal will head out west to take on Elmira.

One of the other two game this week featuring two state-ranked opponents as it’s a Class D battle between #1 Tioga and #14 Delhi.

Two games kick off at 3 PM.

Chenango Forks, ranked 6th in Class C, with a road test at Oneonta.

Class C’s #14 Waverly will now be on the road to face #7 Livonia of Section V.

Lastly, Newark Valley hits the road to face winless Dryden at 7:30 PM.