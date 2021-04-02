Section IV high school football schedule for Saturday, April 3, 2021

Let’s take a peek at tomorrow’s schedule, which is jam packed.
The day kicks off at noon in Windsor as the Black Knights welcome in Union-Endicott.
Then, several 1:30 games but none bigger than this one.
Susquehanna Valley carries their 28-game win streak into their home match-up with fellow unbeaten Chenango Forks.
Again, I’ll be at that game with highlights uploading online later in the day.
Also at 1:30, Vestal hosts Binghamton.
Johnson City welcomes in undefeated Maine-Endwell.
And the last 1:30 game features Deposit/Hancock making their season debut against Harpursville/Afton.
Then, two 6 PM games to wrap up the day.
Waverly will take on Newark Valley, and Owego hosts unbeaten Tioga.