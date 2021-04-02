Section IV high school football schedule for Saturday, April 3, 2021

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Let’s take a peek at tomorrow’s schedule, which is jam packed.

The day kicks off at noon in Windsor as the Black Knights welcome in Union-Endicott.

Then, several 1:30 games but none bigger than this one.

Susquehanna Valley carries their 28-game win streak into their home match-up with fellow unbeaten Chenango Forks.

Again, I’ll be at that game with highlights uploading online later in the day.

Also at 1:30, Vestal hosts Binghamton.

Johnson City welcomes in undefeated Maine-Endwell.

And the last 1:30 game features Deposit/Hancock making their season debut against Harpursville/Afton.

Then, two 6 PM games to wrap up the day.

Waverly will take on Newark Valley, and Owego hosts unbeaten Tioga.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Local News

More Local News