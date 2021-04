A look at Saturday’s schedule and what will be the final high school football games we see until September.

All games starting at 1:30.

Binghamton will try for their first win of the year as they host Norwich.

A battle of the unbeatens at Forks as the Blue Devils welcome in Maine-Endwell.

Dlehi is also looking to finish undefeated as they will take on Sidney.

And Harpursville/Afton will play host to Walton.