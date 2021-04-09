Section IV high school football schedule for Saturday, April 10, 2021

The day kicks off at noon as Windsor searches for win number one this season against a Susquehanna Valley team that’s looking to bounce back following their shut out loss to Forks last weekend.

Then, 5 games at 1:30.

Johnson City taking on a Vestal team that has won 2-in-a-row.

Maine-Endwell looks to stay perfect against Chenango Valley.

For those of you that didn’t see the schedule change, M-E will not be facing Forks on the 24th to wrap up their seasons.

Newark Valley and Horseheads square off, both teams 2-1.

Union-Endicott looks to bring their record to 500 as they face a Binghamton team still going for their first win.

And then Walton takes on an unbeaten Delhi team in a Class D battle.

Last game of the day is at 6 as Oneonta welcomes in Sidney.

