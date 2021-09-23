Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, September 24

Let’s look ahead to Friday night as here is the high school football schedule to kick off Week 3 of the season.

A big Class C clash at #6 Chenango Forks hosts Susquehanna Valley.

One of these two teams will pick up win number 1 of the season as Dryden heads to Chenango Valley.

Elmira heads about 36 miles east to take on Owego.

Another match-up of winless teams looking for that first W as Ithaca hosts Johnson City.

And then what could be the best game of the night.

A battle of two ranked teams as Class B’s #19 Windsor heads to Norwich, ranked 11th in Class C.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is at home to face 2-0 Oneonta.

And then a good, old fashioned rivalry game in the battle on 26 as Vestal welcomes in Union-Endicott.