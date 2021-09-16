Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, September 17

There’s plenty of games left to be played throughout the weekend.

Let’s take a look at the ones scheduled for Friday night.

Almost all of these games kick off at 7.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is on the road to take on Class D’s 2nd ranked team, Tioga.

Chenango Valley will look to pick up win number 1 against #14 Waverly in a Class C showdown.

Binghamton also seeking their first win of the year when they host 1-0 Union-Endicott.

Vestal will have their hands full when they welcome in the top team in New York state in Class B, Maine-Endwell.

Bainbridge-Guilford will try to improve to 2-0 when they host Newark Valley.

Norwich travels to Conklin to take on Class C’s number 8 Susquehanna Valley. This is the lone 7:30 game.

A battle of the unbeaten’s in Class Double-A as Horseheads will host Elmira.

#6 Chenango Forks will aim to bounce back following a week 1 loss when they host Dryden.

And both Owego and Johnson City will try for win #1 when they meet at Wildcat Stadium.