Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, October 8

A thinner Friday night football lineup than in the past few weeks.

All these games kick off at 7.

Johnson City will look to follow up their 1st win of the season when they head to #22 Horseheads.

Meanwhile, the team JC beat last week, Windsor, will try to bounce back at home against Susquehanna Valley.

A Class C cross-town battle at Blue Devil Stadium as #5 Chenango Forks hosts Chenango Valley.

Staying in Class C, #9 Norwich will hit the road to take on Oneonta.

Two games in Class D.

Delhi looking for a bounce back performance following a loss as they face Bainbridge-Guilford.

And the only game with two state-ranked teams facing each other as #15 Newark Valley heads to #1 Tioga.

