Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, October 29

It will be a very busy weekend with section championship tournaments wrapping up in 3 sports.

However, we still have one more week of regular season football, including on Friday night.

The first game of the night kicks off at 5:30 PM and it should be quite the showdown in Class C as #4 Chenango Forks travels to #6 O’Neill of Section IX.

The rest of the games are scheduled for 7 PM.

Another battle of state-ranked teams as Class A’s #23 Union-Endicott heads to Class Double-A’s #18 Corning.

#14 Horseheads of Class A is on the road to face Owego.

Windsor welcomes in Maine-Endwell in a game with major seeding implications in Class B.

The rest are all Class C games.

Chenango Valley and Oneonta will battle to determine who will pick up a much-needed division win.

Norwich hosts Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in what should be a tight contest.

And #8 Waverly comes to town to face Susquehanna Valley.

Highlights and finals Friday at 11 PM on NewsChannel 34 Sports.