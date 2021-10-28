Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, October 29

It will be a very busy weekend with section championship tournaments wrapping up in 3 sports.
However, we still have one more week of regular season football, including on Friday night.
The first game of the night kicks off at 5:30 PM and it should be quite the showdown in Class C as #4 Chenango Forks travels to #6 O’Neill of Section IX.
The rest of the games are scheduled for 7 PM.
Another battle of state-ranked teams as Class A’s #23 Union-Endicott heads to Class Double-A’s #18 Corning.
#14 Horseheads of Class A is on the road to face Owego.
Windsor welcomes in Maine-Endwell in a game with major seeding implications in Class B.
The rest are all Class C games.
Chenango Valley and Oneonta will battle to determine who will pick up a much-needed division win.
Norwich hosts Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour in what should be a tight contest.
And #8 Waverly comes to town to face Susquehanna Valley.
Highlights and finals Friday at 11 PM on NewsChannel 34 Sports.