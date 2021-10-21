Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, October 22

It’s still a busy football Friday as we’re down to the final two weeks of the regular season.

All games beginning at 7 PM except for this one.

Binghamton will try for their 1st win of the season at Ithaca. Kick off is at 7:30 PM.

In the highlight match-up of the evening, a huge clash in Class A as #17 Horseheads hosts #16 Union-Endicott.

Someone will pick up their 2nd win of the season in this one as Owego welcomes in Vestal.

#7 Maine-Endwell will take on Johnson City at Spartan Stadium.

Fresh off an upset of Norwich, Chenango Valley will look to knock off Windsor this week on the road.

The 8th-ranked team in Class C, Waverly, will play host to Oneonta.

In Class D, Deposit/Hancock heads to Sidney.

Delhi will play at Sandy Creek of Section III.

Harpursville/Afton also on the road out-of-section as they’ll face Waterville, also of Section III.

And finally, #1 Tioga will take on Bainbridge-Guilford.

Highlights and finals Friday at 11 on NewsChannel 34 Sports.

