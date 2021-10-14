Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, October 15

A look at Friday night’s high school football schedule.

We have 6 state-ranked teams in action, and two instances of ranked opponents squaring off against one-another.

All these games kick off at 7 PM on Friday.

Corning is in town to take on Vestal at Dick Hoover Stadium.

What should be one of the premiere games of the evening pits Class Double-A’s #19 Elmira against Class A’s #16 Union-Endicott.

Dryden is going for their first win on the road against Johnson City.

After winning their first 3 games, Windsor has dropped their last 2.

The Black Knights will look to bounce back at Owego.

Chenango Valley will aim to pull off a major upset at home as they welcome in Class C’s #9 Norwich.

The 10th-ranked team in Class C, Waverly, is also on the road as they’ll take on Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

And the other marquee match-up comes in Class D as undefeated #11 Harpursville/Afton takes on undefeated #1 Tioga.

More Class D action as Deposit/Hancock plays host to Walton.

And Sidney will travel to Bainbridge-Guilford.

I’ll have highlights from a handful of these games, with finals from the rest, Friday at 11 on NewsChannel 34 Sports.

