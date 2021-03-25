Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, March 26, 2021

Let’s take a quick look at what’s on the schedule for high school football on Friday.

All these games kicking off at 7 PM.

We have Maine-Endwell hosting Binghamton.

Right down the road, a rivalry renewed as Union-Endicott welcomes in Vestal.

Susquehanna Valley heads up Route 12 to take on Norwich, both teams 1-0.

Coming back this way, Chenango Forks faces Windsor.

Heading west on 17, Corning hosts Newark Valley, also both 1-0.

And lastly, Sidney takes on Harpursville/Afton, who is opening up their season.

You can catch highlights and finals from these games Friday at 11 PM on NewsChannel 34 Sports.

