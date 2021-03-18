Section IV high school football schedule for Friday, March 19, 2021

BINGHAMTON, NY – Let’s wrap up the night by taking a look ahead to the first football Friday for the area in roughly 15 months.

A ton of games going on, and a nice reminder of how chaotic Friday nights can get during football season.

The night kicks off with a nice early game, 5 PM out in Windsor as the Black Knights host Norwich.

At 6, Greene plays host to Unadilla Valley.

Also at 6, Tioga hits the road to take on Waverly.

Then, a 6:30 start time for a cross town rivalry as Chenango Valley battles Chenango Forks.

At 7, Sidney welcomes in Newark Valley.

Over at Alumni Stadium, an unusual match-up that you’ll probably only see with this season’s funkiness as Binghamton hosts Susquehanna Valley at 7.

Also at 7, another big rivalry game as the Vestal Golden Bears take on the Maine-Endwell Spartans.

And lastly, at Ty Cobb Stadium, Union-Endicott takes on Johnson City.

You can see highlights from some of these games, along with final scores from the others, Friday night at 11 on NewsChannel 34 Sports.