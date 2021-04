A check on tomorrow’s high school football games in the area.

A 6 PM kickoff westward on 17 as Tioga takes on Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

Then, at 6:30, Chenango Valley will take on Union-Endicott.

Three games at 7 now as Susquehanna Valley and Johnson City moved up a half hour.

Vestal will welcome in Windsor.

And Deposit/Hancock will play host to Whitney Point.

Highlights, finals, and a look at Saturday’s schedule Friday night at 11 on NewsChannel 34 sports.