Section IV high school football schedule for 9/13/19

Here’s a look at the Section IV football games on tap for tomorrow, and there are a lot of them.

First one gets underway at 6:30 pm in Syracuse, Baldwinsville hosting Horseheads.

Almost all of the other games kicking off at 7:00 pm.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour battles with Bainbridge-Guilford.

Groton hosts Delhi.

Windsor welcomes in Deposit/Hancock.

Dryden faces Harpursville/Afton.

Ithaca travels to Corning.

Waverly will host Johnson City.

Tioga takes on Newark Valley.

Chenango Forks faces Oneonta.

Owego’s on the road to play Norwich.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor hosts Susquehanna Valley.

And Binghamton meets Vestal.

Last game of the night starts at 7:30, and that features PSLA hosting Whitney Point in Syracuse.