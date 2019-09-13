Section IV high school football schedule for 9/13/19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a look at the Section IV football games on tap for tomorrow, and there are a lot of them.

First one gets underway at 6:30 pm in Syracuse, Baldwinsville hosting Horseheads.  

Almost all of the other games kicking off at 7:00 pm.

Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour battles with Bainbridge-Guilford.

Groton hosts Delhi.

Windsor welcomes in Deposit/Hancock.

Dryden faces Harpursville/Afton.

Ithaca travels to Corning.

Waverly will host Johnson City.

Tioga takes on Newark Valley.

Chenango Forks faces Oneonta.

Owego’s on the road to play Norwich.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor hosts Susquehanna Valley.

And Binghamton meets Vestal.

Last game of the night starts at 7:30, and that features PSLA hosting Whitney Point in Syracuse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Play our Pro-Football Challenge Contest

More Don't Miss