Section IV high school football schedule for 9/13/19

Here’s a look at the Section IV football games on tap for tomorrow, and there are a lot of them.
First one gets underway at 6:30 pm in Syracuse, Baldwinsville hosting Horseheads.
Almost all of the other games kicking off at 7:00 pm.
Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour battles with Bainbridge-Guilford.
Groton hosts Delhi.
Windsor welcomes in Deposit/Hancock.
Dryden faces Harpursville/Afton.
Ithaca travels to Corning.
Waverly will host Johnson City.
Tioga takes on Newark Valley.
Chenango Forks faces Oneonta.
Owego’s on the road to play Norwich.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor hosts Susquehanna Valley.
And Binghamton meets Vestal.
Last game of the night starts at 7:30, and that features PSLA hosting Whitney Point in Syracuse.