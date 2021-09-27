Section IV high school football results from Saturday, September 25

In Class Double-A, the 20th-ranked Corning Hawks went into Alumni Stadium and pounded Binghamton, 61-19.

The top team in Class B stayed perfect as #1 Maine-Endwell took care of Class A’s Horseheads, 31-7.

Geneva of Section 5 was no match for the 14th-ranked team in Class C, Waverly, as the Wolverines shredded the Panthers, 46-6.

Only match-up not featuring a ranked team came in Class C.

Newark Valley picked up their 2nd win of the season as they dominated Deposit/Hancock at home, 64-22.

Lastly, it was a blow out in Harpursville as Class D’s #11 Haprpursville/Afton ran way from Bainbridge-Guilford and picked up a 48-6 win.

So, all but one game has been completed in Week 3.

At the top of the hour, the #2 team in Class D, Tioga, hits the road to take on Walton.

