Section IV high school football recap, 4/16/21

We are now down to only one more week of the fall sports season this spring, still sounds weird to say.

But, that also means this is our penultimate football Friday, which is kind of sad.

However, no time to dwell on it now as we have some games to check out.

First up was a 6 PM kick off in Windsor as the Black Knights welcomed in the Elmira Express.

Opening drive of the ball game.

The Express marched right down the field and capped off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown by Lucas Riley.

Elmira would score the first 28 points of the game.

Late 2nd quarter, Ethan Reed trying to energize the Windsor offense.

A nice run and pick up of 15 yards there.

Later in the drive, Reed finds Kobe Dela Cruz.

He makes a man miss before he’s driven to the ground.

But the first down keeps the drive alive and leads to this.

Reed on the QB keeper from 2 yards out finds the end zone.

Windsor gets on the board with 9 seconds left in the half to make it 28-8.

While the Black Knights would try to make it a ball game in the 2nd half, the Express just kept rolling as Elmira goes on to win this one, 36-16.

Heading back to the city and Alumni Stadium for this second game.

The Binghamton Patriots taking on the Johnson City Wildcats.

First play from scrimmage and watch out.

Corey Casteline slinging it down field.

Finds Eric Post who burns his man and Post takes it 65 yards for a house call. 6-0 JC.

First possession for Binghamton now.

Dom Emilio lobs one down field and JC was like Emilio!

The tip by Jahvir Brown and Casteline gets the pick. JC takes over.

That would set up this.

A short touchdown run for Cade Dino and the Wildcats go up by two scores.

Now a 14-0 Johnson City lead.

Still in the 2nd, Casteline with a rope to Post, and that connection is still strong.

Post cruises into the end zone for 6 and that makes it a 20-0 JC lead.

Binghamton keeping hope alive though as they drove the field and Bryce Felder bullied his way in for the score to cap it off. 20-6 Wildcats.

The JC defense would clamp down after that score though and would pitch a shut out the rest of the way.

Wildcats go on to take this one, 28-6.

Only one other out of town game this evening.

Sidney dominated at home against Bainbridge-Guilford as they win, 50-19.

A busy slate tomorrow for games though. Several kicking off at 1:30.

Chenango Forks looks to improve to 5-0 as they take on a 3-1 Vestal team.

Maine-Endwell is also hoping to remain unbeaten as they will welcome in 2-2 Union-Endicott.

Newark Valley has a tough test tomorrow as they take on undefeated Tioga.

Susquehanna Valley will aim for a 4-1 record as they square off with Chenango Valley.

Lastly, Walton welcomes in Deposit/Hancock.

And the final game of the day gets underway at 4 as 3-0 Delhi takes on 2-0 Harpursville/Afton.