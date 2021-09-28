Section IV high school football rankings, 9/28/21

Some updated football state rankings for you.

Corning is on the move this week, up 3 spots to 17 following their win over Binghamton.

Elmira gets an honorable mention nod again.

And while U-E didn’t get the top play this week, they are ranked for the 1st time this season.

The Tigers come in at 24 in Class A.

No major changes in Class B as Maine-Endwell remains #1 ahead of their show down with U-E this Friday night.

And Windsor only moves up 1 spot following their road win over Norwich last weekend.

Speaking of the Purple Tornado, they only fall back 1 spot to 12th this week.

In front of them though remains Chenango Forks at 6, and right behind them is Waverly, who moves up a position to 13th.

Oneonta and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour are both honorable mentions.

And in Class D, Tioga is now the top-ranked team in the state.

Harpursville/Afton remains 11th, and Delhi stays put at 14.