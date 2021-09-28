Section IV high school football rankings, 9/28/21

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some updated football state rankings for you.

Corning is on the move this week, up 3 spots to 17 following their win over Binghamton.

Elmira gets an honorable mention nod again.

And while U-E didn’t get the top play this week, they are ranked for the 1st time this season.

The Tigers come in at 24 in Class A.

No major changes in Class B as Maine-Endwell remains #1 ahead of their show down with U-E this Friday night.

And Windsor only moves up 1 spot following their road win over Norwich last weekend.

Speaking of the Purple Tornado, they only fall back 1 spot to 12th this week.

In front of them though remains Chenango Forks at 6, and right behind them is Waverly, who moves up a position to 13th.

Oneonta and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour are both honorable mentions.

And in Class D, Tioga is now the top-ranked team in the state.

Harpursville/Afton remains 11th, and Delhi stays put at 14.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Local News

More Local News