Section IV high school football rankings, 9/22/21

Let’s take a look at this week’s updated New York state rankings in football.

In Class Double-A, Corning moves up 2 spots to 20th.

Elmira was an honorable mention.

2 honorable mentions for Section IV in Class A, Horseheads and Union-Endicott.

Both are 2-0 to start the season.

In Class B, Maine-Endwell remains number 1, while Windsor jumps into the rankings at 19.

In Class C, Chenango Forks remains at number 6.

Norwich moves into the rankings at 11 after being a mention last week.

And Waverly remains at number 14.

Oneonta is an honorable mention once again.

And Susquehanna Valley is on the outside looking in after stumbling last weekend.

And in Class D, Tioga stays put at 2.

Harpursville/Afton moves up a spot to 11.

2-0 Delhi jumps into the rankings at 14.

And Newark Valley is now an honorable mention.