Section IV high school football rankings, 9/15/21

In Class Double-A, Corning comes in at 22 this week following a 40-point win over Ithaca last week. They are on a bye this week.

1-0 Elmira was named an honorable mention following their win over Binghamton. They get Horseheads next.

And speaking of the Blue Raiders, they were an honorable mention in Class A after they beat Vestal.

Also getting mentioned was Union-Endicott in the wake of their beat down of Johnson City.

U-E faces Binghamton on Friday.

In Class B, Maine-Endwell sits atop the ranking at #1 following their stunning win over Chenango Forks in week 1.

They’ll try to keep the momentum going on Friday against Vestal.

Windsor was named an honorable mention this week after beating Mexico.

The Black Knights host Ithaca Thursday evening at 5:30.

Several teams featured in Class C. Despite the loss, Forks still leads the way at 6.

They’ll try to bounce back on Friday against Dryden.

Susquehanna Valley is 8th. The Sabers face Norwich this weekend.

Then, Waverly comes in at 14 after a shutout of Owego last weekend.

The Wolverines host Chenango Valley Friday.

Norwich, Oneonta, and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour were all named honorable mentions in Class C.

And in Class D, Tioga starts at #2 following a sizeable road win over Sidney.

The Tigers get Watkins Glen on Friday.

The, Harpursville/Afton slides in at 12 after they beat Newark Valley.

The Hornets will host Sidney on Saturday.

Bainbridge-Guilford was given an honorable mention nod after their shutout win against Beaver River.

The Bobcats host Newark Valley on Friday.