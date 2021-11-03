Section IV high school football rankings, 11/3/21

The latest New York state rankings are out across football and soccer. Let’s start on the gridiron.

In Class Double-A, Corning is 16th this week, with Elmira coming in as an honorable mention.

In Class A, both Horseheads and Union-Endicott are honorable mentions.

To Class B, and Maine-Endwell remains 7th.

3 teams ranked in Class C.

Chenango Forks is 4th, Waverly is 7th, and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour finally makes it in as they are 19th.

And in Class D, Tioga remains #1, with Harpursville/Afton back in the rankings at 15.

Both Delhi and Newark Valley are honorable mentions.