Section IV high school football rankings, 10/27/21

Here’s a look at the latest New York state football rankings.

In Class Double-A, Corning has moved up two spots to 18th this week.

Elmira is an honorable mention.

In Class A, Horseheads moves up three spots to 14th following their win over Union-Endicott.

Speaking of U-E, the Tigers fall back to 23rd this week.

In Class B, as of this week, Maine-Endwell is ranked 7th, although as insinuated by the asterisk, that will surely change should their appeal not be successful.

Windsor remains an honorable mention.

In Class C, Chenango Forks is 4th this week, with Waverly at 8.

Both Norwich and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour are honorable mentions.

And in Class D, Tioga remains 1st in the state.

Meanwhile, it’s an honorable mention spot for Delhi, Harpursville/Afton, and Newark Valley.