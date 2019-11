Here’s a look at tomorrow’s football schedule.

In Class Double- A, Corning finds out who they’ll face in the section championship as Elmira hosts Horseheads at 1:30.

In Class C, at 1:30, Newark Valley welcomes in Windsor.

And at 3:30, Susquehanna Valley hosts Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

And in Class D, both games at Wildcat Stadium.

At noon, Walton takes on Greene, and that one is followed by Tioga and Delhi at 3.