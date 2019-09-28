Section IV high school football finals for 9/27/19

Let’s take a look at who else was able to pick up a win tonight.

#16 Corning dropped their first game of the season, falling to Corcoran 47-30.

Deposit/Hancock destroyed Bainbridge-Guilford 47-14.

Owego was all over Oneonta, getting the win 36-7.

#7 Sidney survived a scare from Dryden, escaping with a 35-32 win.

#1 Tioga rolled past Unatego/Franklin 57-26.

Norwich picked up their first win of the year beating Johnson City 49-21.

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor beat up on Moravia, 59-12.

Newark Valley got their first win as well, besting Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 44-25.

And Greene got past Groton, 31-6.