Section IV high school field hockey playoff schedule for Thursday, October 21

Some of the Section IV girls soccer tournaments got underway on Wednesday, with teams across Classes C and D competing for a chance to continue chasing a section title.

On Thursday, it’s field hockey’s turn to start sectional play.

While Maine-Endwell wins the Class A title by default, and the Class B final is already set between Vestal and Afton/Harpursville, Class C still needs a bracket to determine who’s moving on.

3 games, all beginning at 6 PM with the higher seed hosting.

#2 Sidney will take on #7 Marathon.

#3 Greene welcomes in #6 Newark Valley.

The winners from those games will face each other in the semifinals next Tuesday, with the higher seed hosting at a currently undetermined time.

And in the other quarterfinal game, #4 Windsor will play host to #5 Moravia.

The winner there goes on to take on undefeated, top-seeded Whitney Point.

That will be next Tuesday at 3 PM at Whitney Point.