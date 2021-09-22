Section IV high school boy’s soccer rankings, 9/22/21

Here’s the latest boys soccer state rankings.
Ithaca is up two spots this week to 3rd in Class Double-A.
Maine-Endwell also made a two-spot leap this week in Class A, moving from 6th to 4th.
In Class B, Oneonta took a major slide backwards after going 1-2 last week.
The Yellowjackets drop from 5th to 13th.
Meanwhile, Chenango Valley stays put at 17th.
To Class C where Lansing is now the new number 1 team, moving up two spots from 3rd.
And two new teams making appearances this week as Trumansburg is 14th, and Greene is 17th.
No Section IV teams ranked in Class D for the 2nd-straight week.