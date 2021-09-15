Section IV high school boy’s soccer rankings, 9/15/21

To boys soccer and only a handful of teams make the rankings in the initial list.

In Class Double-A, Ithaca begins the year at 5. The Little Red are out to a 2-0 start.

In Class A, Maine-Endwell comes in at 6. The Spartans are also 2-0 to this point.

To Class B, and Oneonta sits at 5. The Yellowjackets are 3-0.

The only other Section IV team in the class is Chenango Valley at 17. The Warriors boast a 4-0 record.

And lastly, two teams from the section made it into the Class C rankings. Lansing is ranked 3rd this week.

The Bobcats are currently 3-0.

And Delhi starts out at 15. The Bulldogs are 2-0.