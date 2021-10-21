Section IV high school boys soccer playoff schedule for Friday, October 22

With field hockey on to the semifinals, boys soccer will be doing the same on Friday. Here’s the schedule.

In Class B, all games starting at 3:30 PM. #1 Chenango Valley faces #8 Susquehanna Valley.

The 4-5 match-up pits Spencer-Van Etten/Candor against Windsor.

#3 Oneonta hosts #6 Chenango Forks. And #2 Owego welcomes in #7 Dryden.

To Class C, all games at 3:30 PM again except for this one.

Top seed Lansing faces Afton/Harpursville at 7 PM at Wells College.

#4 Newfield faces #5 Bainbridge-Guilford.

#3 Trumansburg takes on #6 Southern Cayuga.

And #2 Greene squares off with #7 Franklin/Unatego.

And in Class D, all at 3:30 PM as #1 Marathon hosts #9 Hunter-Tannersville.

Cherry Valley-Springfield plays Margaretville in the 4-5 game.

And #2 South Kortright battles #7 Schenevus.