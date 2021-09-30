Section IV high school boys and girls New York State soccer rankings, 9/29/21

We take a look now at the first edition of the New York state rankings in the sport.

Beginning in Class A, Vestal comes in tied at 20th.

In Class B, Chenango Valley is ranked 3rd while Owego is slotted at 19th.

To Class C where Unatego is 3rd, and Elmira Notre Dame is in a tie for 15th.

Lastly, in Class D, Schenevus is 2nd, Franklin is 6th, Roxbury is 13th, with Milford right behind at 14th.

And now to boys soccer. In Class A, Maine-Endwell moved up two spots to 2nd.

In Class B, Chenango Valley with a big shift as they shoot up from 17th to 9th this week.

Three teams from Section IV in Class C as Lansing is ranked 1st again, Trumansburg slipped back 1 spot to 15th, as did Greene to 18th.

Lastly, two new teams enter the rankings in Class D as Margaretville is now 7th and South Kortright is 10th.