Section IV girls soccer subregionals results from Tuesday, November 2

A pair of Section IV girls soccer champions got underway in the New York state tournament on Tuesday.

In Class A, Vestal faced off with Minisink Valley of Section IX in the state subregionals.

The Golden Bears fell behind 1-0 on a first half goal by the Warriors, and were ever able to find the answer.

Vestal’s season comes to an end in the opening round of states, finishing their year as Class A Section IV champions with a record of 9-5.

In Class B, the Chenango Valley Warriors were in a battle of their own as they took on Section IX’s O’Neill in the subregionals.

The Warriors and Raiders played to a 2-2 draw after regulation and overtime, needing penalty kicks to settle this one.

In PK’s, CV was able to net 4 goals to O’Neill’s 3, giving the Warriors a 3-2 win and a trip to the state quarterfinals.

CV will take on #3 Bronxville of Section 1 Friday at noon at Arlington High School.