JOHNSON CITY, NY – While the winter storm that came through our area Thursday into Friday was underwhelming compared to what was projected, the threat of issues was enough to see a large chunk of Section IV tournament basketball games moved from Friday to Saturday.

Luckily, however, one local girls game remained at it’s scheduled time Friday night.

A trip to the Class A section championship on the line as 2nd-seeded Johnson City hosted 3rd-seeded Vestal.

Opening quarter, a pair of Wildcat shots won’t go.

But, Marisa Smith is there for the rebound and the put back. Draws the foul as well.

Then, Smith distributing as she finds Precious Gabriel, who powers her way to the basket for two.

Vestal struggled to get the offense going in the 1st half.

Here though, Olivia Muse to Faith Carty, Carty gets the shooter’s roll as it drops.

Then, Reagan Young drives the lane. Kate Reyen’s shot too strong.

But, Young puts it right back up off the glass for the bucket.

JC too much for Vestal to handle in this one though. Floater off the backboard and in by Emma Phelan.

Johnson City goes on to take this one 49-33 and advances to the Class A section championship.

The Wildcats will await the winner of Maine-Endwell and Union-Endicott in the section title game on Sunday, March 6th.