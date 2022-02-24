BINGHAMTON, NY – The Section IV girls basketball tournaments carried on Thursday night.

Several games were rescheduled to Thursday due to the impending snow storm.

Only one being played in our area, and it was for a trip to the Class B semifinals.

A pair of in-town rivals battling as 6th-seeded Chenango Forks took on 3rd-seeded Chenango Valley.

1st quarter, Tessa McEnaney swings it to Allyson O’Connor up top. One dribble and O’Connor drops in the three.

In transition here, Madelyn Hayes with the stretch pass to Maddie Trisket and she’s able to pick up the easy lay in.

Forks needing to make some stops and they got it from Audra Ackerson. Ackerson with the block on Hayes there.

And then, Ackerson strikes again, this time rejecting Emily Goodstal.

Offensively for the Blue Devils, Sadie Zemanick turns and fires, and is able to knock down the long two.

Then, Jessica Stone collects the pass and hits the mid-range jumper.

And Helena Willis drives, the fake pass, and works around the defender for the basket. Beautiful play.

But, CV would take control in the 2nd quarter to separate themselves.

The Warriors win it, 49-34.

CV advances to the Class B semifinals and will head to Oneonta.

Tip off for that one will be at 6 PM next Tuesday.