The newest New York state basketball champions will be crowned by the end of this weekend.

Starting today, the match-ups for those games were beginning to be sorted out.

4 Section IV teams battled in the semifinal round to keep their hopes alive to claim the ultimate prize.

The day began at 9:30 in the morning with a boys Class D semifinal game.

South Kortright’s run came to an end at the hands of Heuvelton, as the Rams lost 68-47.

Heuvelton moves on to face

Then, at 1, #4 Newfield knocked off #1 Pierson, 66-61 in the boys Class C semifinals.

The Trojans punch their ticket to the state championship game tomorrow at 7 where they’ll face #2 Stillwater of Section 2.

On the girls side, the day began at 1 in Class Double-A where #3 Bishop Kearney routed #13 Corning, 94-42.

Then, the late game, Class D semifinal. #2 Franklin put up a heck of a fight as they trailed by nearly 20 to #4 Sherman in the 4th quarter.

However, the comeback came up short as the Purple Devils would fall short, 49-43.