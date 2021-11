Three other playoff games this evening.

In Class Double-A, top-seeded Corning advanced after thumping 4th-seeded Binghamton, 51-6.

In the other Class B semifinal, Owego is on to the championship game as they knocked out Johnson City, 21-12.

And Forks will get Waverly in the Class C championship after they beat Norwich 35-8 in the 2nd semifinal.