Section IV Football Finals schedule for Saturday, November 9, 2019

Two more section championships are on the line tomorrow, both over at Johnson City’s Wildcat Stadium.

At 3:00 pm, Susquehanna Valley will try to capture back-to-back titles as they take on Windsor in the Class C final.

And that one is followed at 6:00 pm by the Class B championship.

Chenango Forks is pushing to make it four in a row with a win.

Meanwhile, Maine-Endwell will look to climb back atop the Class B podium for the first time since 2014.

Highlights and reaction from those games for you on Monday on NewsChannel 34 Sports.