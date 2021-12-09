A look at the final New York state football rankings for the season.
The asterisk you see next to a few teams records denote Section IV champions, while the carrot denotes a state champion.
In Class Double-A, Corning finishes at 17, with Elmira as an honorable mention.
To Class A, and Union-Endicott ends up at 22 while Horseheads is an honorable mention.
No surprises in the top spots for the next three classes.
In B, Maine-Endwell is #1 and Windsor is an honorable mention.
Class C, Chenango Forks is #1, Waverly is 8th, and Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour is 20th.
And in Class D, Tioga finishes #1.
Newark Valley is 14th.
And both Delhi and Harpursville/Afton are honorable mentions.