It wasn’t too long ago that we were still wrapped up in al things high school football.

Section IV had an incredible, and historic, fall season.

And on Wednesday, a select group of student-athletes from the area were rewarded for their efforts.

The New York State Sports Writers Association announced their all-state teams and players of the year for all small schools, meaning Classes B, C, and D.

Beginning in Class B, and the state champions, Maine-Endwell, saw a ton of representation here.

That begins with the Class B Player of the Year Michael Mancini.

Adam DeSantis and Jake Romanosky were named 1st Team All-State.

Jack Hennessey was named 4th Team All-State, and Donnie Hamer was named 5th Team.

Windsor saw Mason McCombs named to the 4th Team and Jimmy Lindsley named to the 5th Team.

The Class C state champs, Chenango Forks, had five players named 1st Team All-State, with Dubbs Haqq, Tyler Hayes, Lucas Sickles, Matt Brewster, and Zander Arnold all receiving that honor.

Other Section IV honorees were Waverly’s Joe Tomasso and Ryan Clark named to the 2nd team, along with Travon Jones and Daniel Ely from Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour.

And 3rd Team honors included Waverly’s Jay Pipher and Ty Beeman, Scotty Howard of Susquehanna Valley, and Evan Sylstra of Norwich.

And in Class D, the Tioga Tigers dominated the same as they did on the field.

Emmett Wood was named the player of the year.

Josh Snell, Gavin Fisher, and Gavin Godfrey were all named to the 1st team, while Chris Walsh and Isaac Peterson were named 2nd team.

The only other Section IV 1st teamer was Luke Merrill of Harpursville/Afton.

Meanwhile, Joey Sherwood of Newark Valley was named to the 2nd team.

Congratulations to all those who received these well-deserved honors.