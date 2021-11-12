Section IV Football Class D Championship: Tioga downs Newark Valley 48-20

BINGHAMTON, NY – We head to Alumni Stadium for the Class D final.

#1 Tioga taking on #13 Newark Valley.

It was 14 all at the half.

3rd quarter, Tioga ball and Caden Bellis with some shifty moves to get through the Cardinals defense and into the end zone to break the tie. 1

3-yard score. Tigers take a 21-14 lead with the point after.

After a Newark Valley drive stalled, Tioga with it again.

And the same outcome here.

Bellis scores from 7 yards out and Tioga doubles up NV 28-14.

Tioga would go on to win the Class D championship, 48-20.

They will play in the state regionals at Vestal Friday evening at 5 PM.

