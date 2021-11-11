Section IV football Class D Championship Preview: #13 Newark Valley at #1 Tioga

BINGHAMTON, NY – In Class D, the top team in the state, Tioga, will take on #13 Newark Valley.

That one will be played at 7 PM Friday at Binghamton’s Alumni Stadium.

Tioga is 8-0 and winners of 9-straight going back to the spring, with their only loss being to Newark Valley.

As for the Cardinals, they come in 7-2 and winners of their last 4.

These two met in Week 5 this fall, with the Tigers pounding the Cardinals, 46-15.

For Tioga, a win Friday would give them their 12th section title, their 4th-straight, and 9 of the last 10.

As for Newark Valley, the Cardinals are looking to win their first section championship since 2017.

That was the 2nd-straight for them, with the year prior culminating in a state championship.