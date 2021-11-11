Section IV football Class C Championship Preview: #7 Waverly at #4 Chenango Forks

The Class C title game has the potential to be the most tightly-contested of all the games as #4 Chenango Forks will host #7 Waverly.

Forks comes in 8-1, and have ripped off 8-straight.

Waverly comes in a perfect 10-0, the longest winning streak in the section outside of Spencer-Van Etten/Candor in 8-Man.

These two haven’t faced each other since Week 8 of 2019, a 27-7 road win for Forks.

A lot is on the line for the Blue Devils as they have won a section championship every year since 2012.

This would be their 9th-straight, and are still the reigning state champions in Class B.

And for Waverly, the Wolverines are seeking their 1st section championship since the Class B title back in 2015.

