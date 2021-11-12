Section IV Football Class C Championship: Chenango Forks defeats Waverly 34-6

BINGHAMTON, NY – To the Class C title game as #4 Chenango Forks hosted #7 Waverly.

All Forks here and the crowd loving it.

27-6 Forks until Dubbs Haqq goes up the middle.

Takes a brutal hit, but is able to break the plane for the score. 34-6 Blue Devils.

Forks with some relentless defense throughout as they only allowed a single score all game, and it came in the 1st quarter.

Chenango Forks wins their 9th-consecutive section championship as they beat Waverly, 34-6.

Forks will play the Section III champ in the regionals next Saturday at noon in Vestal.