Section IV Football Class B Semifinal: M-E Spartans defeat Windsor Black Knights 35-6

To one of two Class B semifinal games tonight.

Top-seeded Maine-Endwell taking on 4th-seeded Windsor.

4th down for M-E here and Windsor’s defense stepping up big time and getting the stop!

Ensuing drive, and Jimmy Lindsley caps it off with a 2-yard TD carry.

Black Knights go up 6-0 to start the 2nd quarter.

But, Spartans with a counter.

From 10 yards out, a pitch out to Aidan McHugh, who rolls his way into the end zone.

M-E goes up 7-6 with the extra point.

In the end, the Spartans pull away, winning 35-6.

M-E is on to the Class B section title game, with the date and time yet to be determined.