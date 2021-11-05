Section IV Football Class B Semifinal: M-E Spartans defeat Windsor Black Knights 35-6

To one of two Class B semifinal games tonight.
Top-seeded Maine-Endwell taking on 4th-seeded Windsor.
4th down for M-E here and Windsor’s defense stepping up big time and getting the stop!
Ensuing drive, and Jimmy Lindsley caps it off with a 2-yard TD carry.
Black Knights go up 6-0 to start the 2nd quarter.
But, Spartans with a counter.
From 10 yards out, a pitch out to Aidan McHugh, who rolls his way into the end zone.
M-E goes up 7-6 with the extra point.
In the end, the Spartans pull away, winning 35-6.
M-E is on to the Class B section title game, with the date and time yet to be determined.